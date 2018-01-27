free dukacospy historical data

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Is It possible install data from dukacospy without paying tickstory in mt4? Someone can help me with this? Is It necessary a script?
 
Jhennifher:
Is It possible install data from dukacospy without paying tickstory in mt4? Someone can help me with this? Is It necessary a script?

Hi Jhennifher, 

Here is a description on how to do load historical data:

http://4xtrader.net/mt4-back-testing-modeling-quality/

I will add : Refresh all timeframes data (with the chart) 

May be you can spend a few minutes going though that link too:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1512

All the best

 
jacques366:

Hi Jhennifher, 

Here is a description on how to do load historical data:

http://4xtrader.net/mt4-back-testing-modeling-quality/

I will add : Refresh all timeframes data (with the chart) 

May be you can spend a few minutes going though that link too:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1512

All the best


Very glad! Today I will start on it!

[Deleted]  
Jhennifher: Is It possible install data from dukacospy without paying tickstory in mt4? Someone can help me with this? Is It necessary a script?

Yes, a script is necessary and I have attached the older code and instructions from the author of Tick Data Suite.

It is old code, but if you are good at programming and understand the format of the newer version of files, then you will be able to use it to make your own tools.

If you don't know how to code, then you will have to acquire one of the 3rd part tools instead.

Files:
CSV2FXT_script.zip  1416 kb
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Yes, a script is necessary and I have attached the older code and instructions from the author of Tick Data Suite.

It is old code, but if you are good at programming and understand the format of the newer version of files, then you will be able to use it to make your own tools.

If you don't know how to code, then you will have to acquire one of the 3rd part tools instead.


Tks a lot Fernando :D

 
Jhennifher:

Tks a lot Fernando :D


I know coding as a fish can fly!

[Deleted]  
Jhennifher: I know coding as a fish can fly!

Some fish do actually fly! - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flying_fish


Flying fish - Wikipedia
Flying fish - Wikipedia
  • en.wikipedia.org
The oldest known fossil of a flying or gliding fish, Potanichthys xingyiensis, dates back to the Middle Triassic, 235–242 million years ago. However, this fossil is not related to modern flying fish, which evolved independently about 66 million years ago.[1][2] The term Exocoetidae is both the scientific name and the general name in Latin for a...
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Some fish do actually fly! - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flying_fish



hahhahahahaha

 
jacques366:

Hi Jhennifher, 

Here is a description on how to do load historical data:

http://4xtrader.net/mt4-back-testing-modeling-quality/

I will add : Refresh all timeframes data (with the chart) 

May be you can spend a few minutes going though that link too:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1512

All the best


It says 90% of quality...duka offers 99%, right?

 

You are right Fernando!


[Deleted]  
Jhennifher: It says 90% of quality...duka offers 99%, right?

You can only achieve 99% by generating tick data FXT files, not by using the methods described in those links you visited, because they use M1 Bar data (not tick data).

So, you can only reach 99% (some times it appears as "n/a"), if you generate FXT files by using either 3rd Party tools or your own CSV2FXT scripts.

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