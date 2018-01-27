free dukacospy historical data
- backtest historical data?
- is it necessary to download historic tick data on MQL5?
- ticks
Is It possible install data from dukacospy without paying tickstory in mt4? Someone can help me with this? Is It necessary a script?
Hi Jhennifher,
Here is a description on how to do load historical data:
http://4xtrader.net/mt4-back-testing-modeling-quality/
I will add : Refresh all timeframes data (with the chart)
May be you can spend a few minutes going though that link too:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1512
All the best
Hi Jhennifher,
Here is a description on how to do load historical data:
http://4xtrader.net/mt4-back-testing-modeling-quality/
I will add : Refresh all timeframes data (with the chart)
May be you can spend a few minutes going though that link too:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1512
All the best
Very glad! Today I will start on it!
Yes, a script is necessary and I have attached the older code and instructions from the author of Tick Data Suite.
It is old code, but if you are good at programming and understand the format of the newer version of files, then you will be able to use it to make your own tools.
If you don't know how to code, then you will have to acquire one of the 3rd part tools instead.
Yes, a script is necessary and I have attached the older code and instructions from the author of Tick Data Suite.
It is old code, but if you are good at programming and understand the format of the newer version of files, then you will be able to use it to make your own tools.
If you don't know how to code, then you will have to acquire one of the 3rd part tools instead.
Tks a lot Fernando :D
Tks a lot Fernando :D
I know coding as a fish can fly!
Some fish do actually fly! - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flying_fish
- en.wikipedia.org
Some fish do actually fly! - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flying_fish
hahhahahahaha
Hi Jhennifher,
Here is a description on how to do load historical data:
http://4xtrader.net/mt4-back-testing-modeling-quality/
I will add : Refresh all timeframes data (with the chart)
May be you can spend a few minutes going though that link too:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1512
All the best
It says 90% of quality...duka offers 99%, right?
You are right Fernando!
You can only achieve 99% by generating tick data FXT files, not by using the methods described in those links you visited, because they use M1 Bar data (not tick data).
So, you can only reach 99% (some times it appears as "n/a"), if you generate FXT files by using either 3rd Party tools or your own CSV2FXT scripts.
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