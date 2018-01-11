Object click zone

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Hi,

I made an arrow object for buy and sell orders and I use chart event click on these arrow to manage somes advanced functions.

It is very strange because the area of click detection is not well fitted exactly on the arrow symbol but just next to.

Do you know what could be the problem ?

I try somes test by changing OBJPROP_ANCHOR but do nothing.


Thanks for any help,

Ghen.

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