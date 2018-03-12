Price Labels Hollow / Filled

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Hello there, I am working on a personnal indicator, and i have a little "problem" with Right Price Label Object.
Some times, the labels are hollow.




I want them to be always filled.





What can I can do ?

Regards.
 
Thierry Ramaniraka:
Hello there, I am working on a personnal indicator, and i have a little "problem" with Right Price Label Object.
Some times, the labels are hollow.




I want them to be always filled.





What can I can do ?

Regards.
I believe OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL lets you specify text with a background color fill. The resultant object is in front of price bars, grid, etc.
 
Anthony Garot:
I believe OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL lets you specify text with a background color fill. The resultant object is in front of price bars, grid, etc.

Hi,
No rectangle does not allow tu put text in a native way.

I just want my native right price label object always filled.

 
Thierry Ramaniraka:

Hi,
No rectangle does not allow tu put text in a native way.

I just want my native right price label object always filled.

OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL is different from OBJ_RECTANGLE.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_rectangle_label

 

Hello! Do you think if you try another indicator?

 
Thierry Ramaniraka:
Hello there, I am working on a personnal indicator, and i have a little "problem" with Right Price Label Object.
Some times, the labels are hollow.




I want them to be always filled.





What can I can do ?

Regards.

I have just seen a few days, that it's happened only when i have an order on the graph...so this is the mt4 way. No solution i think.
Regards.

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