Price Labels Hollow / Filled
Thierry Ramaniraka:I believe OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL lets you specify text with a background color fill. The resultant object is in front of price bars, grid, etc.
Hello there, I am working on a personnal indicator, and i have a little "problem" with Right Price Label Object.
Some times, the labels are hollow.
I want them to be always filled.
What can I can do ?
Regards.
Hello there, I am working on a personnal indicator, and i have a little "problem" with Right Price Label Object.
Some times, the labels are hollow.
I want them to be always filled.
What can I can do ?
Regards.
Anthony Garot:
I believe OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL lets you specify text with a background color fill. The resultant object is in front of price bars, grid, etc.
I believe OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL lets you specify text with a background color fill. The resultant object is in front of price bars, grid, etc.
Hi,
No rectangle does not allow tu put text in a native way.
I just want my native right price label object always filled.
Thierry Ramaniraka:
Hi,
Hi,
No rectangle does not allow tu put text in a native way.
I just want my native right price label object always filled.
OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL is different from OBJ_RECTANGLE.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_rectangle_label
Hello! Do you think if you try another indicator?
Thierry Ramaniraka:
Hello there, I am working on a personnal indicator, and i have a little "problem" with Right Price Label Object.
Some times, the labels are hollow.
I want them to be always filled.
What can I can do ?
Regards.
Hello there, I am working on a personnal indicator, and i have a little "problem" with Right Price Label Object.
Some times, the labels are hollow.
I want them to be always filled.
What can I can do ?
Regards.
I have just seen a few days, that it's happened only when i have an order on the graph...so this is the mt4 way. No solution i think.
Regards.
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Some times, the labels are hollow.
I want them to be always filled.
What can I can do ?
Regards.