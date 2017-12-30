2018 Strategy

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Always be discipline, consistent, self motivated, plan ahead of time and money management.
 
Zakhe Majola:
Always be discipline, consistent, self motivated, plan ahead of time and money management.

[Deleted]  

yes make good trades and do best !!!!

 
Menerapkan Hasil Penerapan.
 
Always play in the planed.
 

Happy New Year 2018

Success to all

Salam kenal semua.......

halim_1999 Banjarmasin

 

let us create a trading signals by the 1st day of the 2018.

we might be followed by hundreds/thousands of paid copiers.

it is a good opportunity that a new year is coming to publish a trading signal then wait few months to proof the visitors how it is stable...

note that higher lot sized and profits will lead to kill the dream..

always lowest monthly returns traders are always available in the market for long years instead of whom are looking and getting let's say 30 percent or more as a monthly return then they will leave sooner or later by a big lose

 
Zakhe Majola:
Always be discipline, consistent, self motivated, plan ahead of time and money management.
 

Good bye 2017!!!

You are Welcome 2018!!

Happy Cording & Trading!!

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