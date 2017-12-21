What does "Votes" mean in a published product? - page 2

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Enrique Dangeroux:



3 reviews, 2 votes, 54 comments (discussions).


do you mean the stars

?

 
Mohammad Soubra:

No, not only the mobile version.



Ok. Seems only visible in the seller view.

Votes come from reviews, but some people write a review without voting.

 
Mohammad Soubra:

do you mean the stars

?


Yes.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Ok. Seems only visible in the seller view.

Votes come from reviews, but some people write a review without voting.


yes

thanks

 

I give you 5 stars.


 
Marco vd Heijden:

I give you 5 stars.



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