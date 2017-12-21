What does "Votes" mean in a published product? - page 2
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3 reviews, 2 votes, 54 comments (discussions).
do you mean the stars
?
No, not only the mobile version.
Ok. Seems only visible in the seller view.
Votes come from reviews, but some people write a review without voting.
do you mean the stars
?
Yes.
Ok. Seems only visible in the seller view.
Votes come from reviews, but some people write a review without voting.
yes
thanks
I give you 5 stars.
I give you 5 stars.