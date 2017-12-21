What does "Votes" mean in a published product?
What does "Votes" mean in a published product?
Example:
votes: 15, reviews: 16, discussions: 263
& votes: 6, reviews: 4, discussions: 65
Thanks
- In your opinion what is the greatest indicator??
- How do you prefer to take profit?
- what_is_better_the_auto_trade_with_EAs_or_manual_trade?
Mohammad Soubra:
What does "Votes" mean in a published product?
What does "Votes" mean in a published product?
Example:
votes: 15, reviews: 16, discussions: 263
& votes: 6, reviews: 4, discussions: 65
Thanks
I can't see that. A screenshot ?
Alain Verleyen:If a screenahot attached then another moderator may ban me (or even you) as no market advertisement allowed in this forum.
I can't see that. A screenshot ?
Mohammad Soubra:
If a screenahot attached then another moderator may ban me (or even you) as no market advertisement allowed in this forum.
If a screenahot attached then another moderator may ban me (or even you) as no market advertisement allowed in this forum.
Don't be scared. I am moderator and none will ban you. loool
Alain Verleyen:
Don't be scared. I am moderator and none will ban you. loool
attached..
Mohammad Soubra:
attached..
attached..
Ah ok it's the mobile version. Sorry I don't know.
Not all reviews contains a vote.
Votes is the number of votes which make up the rating.
Enrique Dangeroux:How?
Not all reviews contains a vote.
Votes is the number of votes which make up the rating.
Alain Verleyen:
Ah ok it's the mobile version. Sorry I don't know.
No, not only the mobile version.
Mohammad Soubra:
How?
How?
3 reviews, 2 votes, 54 comments (discussions).
Enrique Dangeroux:
3 reviews, 2 votes, 54 comments (discussions).
where are the votes?!!!
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