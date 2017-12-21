What does "Votes" mean in a published product?

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What does "Votes" mean in a published product?

Example:
votes: 15, reviews: 16, discussions: 263
votes: 6, reviews: 4, discussions: 65

Thanks
 
Mohammad Soubra:
What does "Votes" mean in a published product?

Example:
votes: 15, reviews: 16, discussions: 263
votes: 6, reviews: 4, discussions: 65

Thanks

I can't see that. A screenshot ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

I can't see that. A screenshot ?

If a screenahot attached then another moderator may ban me (or even you) as no market advertisement allowed in this forum.
 
Mohammad Soubra:
If a screenahot attached then another moderator may ban me (or even you) as no market advertisement allowed in this forum.

Don't be scared. I am moderator and none will ban you. loool

 
Alain Verleyen:

Don't be scared. I am moderator and none will ban you. loool

attached..



 
Mohammad Soubra:
 attached..

Ah ok it's the mobile version. Sorry I don't know.

 

Not all reviews contains a vote.

Votes is the number of votes which make up the rating.

 
Enrique Dangeroux:

Not all reviews contains a vote.

Votes is the number of votes which make up the rating.

How?
 
Alain Verleyen:

Ah ok it's the mobile version. Sorry I don't know.

No, not only the mobile version.


 
Mohammad Soubra:
How?



3 reviews, 2 votes, 54 comments (discussions).

 
Enrique Dangeroux:



3 reviews, 2 votes, 54 comments (discussions).


where are the votes?!!!

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