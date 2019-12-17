MACD divergence between waves
Did you solved it? I am also trying to create a macd based divergence detector.
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Hello,
I have created a small macd for metatrader. I want to use it to find divergence between two waves.
As you can see in the picture, i have labeled the waves ABC. That is labeled like that because we have a divergence between A waves and C wave. The macd draws the waves in the histogram and we can see with our eyes the divergence between the two waves.
I want to know how can i mathematically calculate that divergence. The reason for this is to have proper labeling. ABC or WXY.