MQL5 : debugger on backtest ?
zartan:No you can't.
hi
Can I use the debugger to backrest a given period ?
example : debug EURUSD behavior between 12 march 15:00 hour and 16:00
thank's
OK understood
thank you for you precious advices
zartan:Anyway, if you just need backtesting (not the debugger) and you have the source code, you can code the time limits and use Inputs to test just a fixed period of time.
OK understood
thank you for you precious advices
ok
thank you again
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hi
Can I use the debugger to backrest a given period ?
example : debug EURUSD behavior between 12 march 15:00 hour and 16:00
thank's