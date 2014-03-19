MQL5 : debugger on backtest ?

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hi

Can I use the debugger to backrest a given period ?

example : debug EURUSD behavior between 12 march 15:00 hour and 16:00

 thank's  

 
zartan:

hi

Can I use the debugger to backrest a given period ?

example : debug EURUSD behavior between 12 march 15:00 hour and 16:00

 thank's  

No you can't.
 

OK understood  

thank you for you precious advices

 
zartan:

OK understood  

thank you for you precious advices

Anyway, if you just need backtesting (not the debugger) and you have the source code, you can code the time limits and use Inputs to test just a fixed period of time.
 

@figurelli

have you deleted your first comment ? 

 
zartan:

@figurelli

have you deleted your first comment ? 

Hi, yes, since you need this to debugger and just after answer I see that.
 

ok

thank you again 

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