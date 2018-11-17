Meta Trader Bit Coin Charts
Please right click in marketwatch then select symbols.
And then click cryptos and double click the desired crypto to add them to your marketwatch.
You can also get to the charts by going here: https://www.mql5.com/en/trading
Could someone help me I would like to have access to a BTC through meta trader I have bee unsucsessful loading one. I am using windows OS .
Thank you
I am also set up in a JAFX demo account that trades Cryptos
Sorry I forgot to mention I am using meta trader 4
Daniel
I hope people understand they are not trading bitcoins but a CFD with this.
I don't think that many people understand this.
But there is very little we can do about that.Anyway it seems he was only looking for the charts...
Sorry I forgot to mention I am using meta trader 4
Daniel
from my JAFX demo account market watch is in view it will only allow me left click and then a screen opens at the bottom of my page that has 3 headers Trade , history and journal.
that ha
from my JAFX demo account market watch is in view it will only allow me left click and then a screen opens at the bottom of my page that has 3 headers Trade , history and journal.
Yea I hope to view a more clear and current chart.
Yea I hope to view a more clear and current chart.
Ok. I have found it , it was right in front of me, thanks for the help.
Daniel
Ok. I have found it , it was right in front of me, thanks for the help.
Daniel
The symbols are not related to Metatrader.
Symbols are related to the broker.
This is example with JAFX (I just opened demo account because I saw your post) - right mouse click on Market Watch window - Symbols:
after that - File - New Chart and select BTCUSD:
Hello Guys
I ca not find Crypto on Symbols
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Could someone help me I would like to have access to a BTC through meta trader I have bee unsucsessful loading one. I am using windows OS .
Thank you
I am also set up in a JAFX demo account that trades Cryptos