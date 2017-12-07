Searching for small stock options
How do you search for a specific stock if it is not on the symbol list? All the companies from the indexes are huge, and I am interested in the smaller ones. How can I access them?
- Anything other than ForEx?
- Adding Sos Ltd (SOS), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA), Ebang International Holdings Inc (ebon) Symbols in MetaTrader5
- How can I search a topic in Forum
Ok, mayby try press RMB on symbols and set "Show all"?
395093:
How do you search for a specific stock if it is not on the symbol list? All the companies from the indexes are huge, and I am interested in the smaller ones. How can I access them?
How do you search for a specific stock if it is not on the symbol list? All the companies from the indexes are huge, and I am interested in the smaller ones. How can I access them?
Search for the brokers which are having the stocks.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
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