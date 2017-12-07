Searching for small stock options

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How do you search for a specific stock if it is not on the symbol list? All the companies from the indexes are huge, and I am interested in the smaller ones. How can I access them? 
 

Ok, mayby try press RMB on symbols and set "Show all"?

 
395093:
How do you search for a specific stock if it is not on the symbol list? All the companies from the indexes are huge, and I am interested in the smaller ones. How can I access them? 

Search for the brokers which are having the stocks.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how do i get set up from here

Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52

Find a Server by the Broker's Name

Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.



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