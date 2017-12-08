please help create my ea

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Hi, 

Sorry for an unexpected message, I am looking for help to code an EA based on my a system I just finished putting together. If you have a second check if you it is possible to help.

The system is a trend following system. It is based on the Nik_PSAR_2B indicator.  Buy or Sell when a the yellow dots start forming, close current order and open a new order when the yellow dots change sides. 

The EA should work as follows :

1. The EA should open a trade whenever the Yellow dot appears .

2. The current dot is the stop loss and should trail the current trade.

3. Close current trade when the yellow dots change sides and repeat 1 and 2.  

4. Input prompts : - Lot size

                              - Lot size factor 

5. If current trade closes in loss, the new trade should open with lot size = lot size x lot size factor ( ex. if current lot size = 1, and lot factor = 2,  new lot size = 1x2 = 2 )

6. There needs to be an option to turn ON/OFF the lot size factor . 


I have included the indicator and a screenshot of the system for  reference . If anyone can help, I will appreciate.


Thank you in advance 



Files:
Nik_PSAR_2B.mq4  11 kb
 

Dear Tony,

Please contact with me via PM, I will help You with EA.

 
Thanks Adrian, I have sent you a PM. 
 
ADRIAN MATUSIAK:

Dear Tony,

Please contact with me via PM, I will help You with EA.


or open a job in the freelance section


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