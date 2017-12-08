please help create my ea
Dear Tony,
Please contact with me via PM, I will help You with EA.
Thanks Adrian, I have sent you a PM.
ADRIAN MATUSIAK:
Dear Tony,
Please contact with me via PM, I will help You with EA.
or open a job in the freelance section
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Hi,
Sorry for an unexpected message, I am looking for help to code an EA based on my a system I just finished putting together. If you have a second check if you it is possible to help.
The system is a trend following system. It is based on the Nik_PSAR_2B indicator. Buy or Sell when a the yellow dots start forming, close current order and open a new order when the yellow dots change sides.
The EA should work as follows :
1. The EA should open a trade whenever the Yellow dot appears .
2. The current dot is the stop loss and should trail the current trade.
3. Close current trade when the yellow dots change sides and repeat 1 and 2.
4. Input prompts : - Lot size
- Lot size factor
5. If current trade closes in loss, the new trade should open with lot size = lot size x lot size factor ( ex. if current lot size = 1, and lot factor = 2, new lot size = 1x2 = 2 )
6. There needs to be an option to turn ON/OFF the lot size factor .
I have included the indicator and a screenshot of the system for reference . If anyone can help, I will appreciate.
Thank you in advance