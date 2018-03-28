MQL5 Signals doesn't sync with my account

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I recently subscribed with a signal supplier in MQL5. Shikari. under MQL5 "ceylonmoney3" user name.

Paid 30USD for 1 month subscription. 

I opened demo account with MT4 200,000USD. Standard. But signal supplier has nano account.

All configured. But it doesn't sync with my account.


But i already have a real account. But it's nano. Same as signal supplier. 

MQL5 user name "ceylonmoney". Paid 30USD for 1 month subscription. 

It works really well.

What's wrong with demo account? 

I have attached screenshots of my demo account.

Please help. 


Signal supplier's account


My demo account. 

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ceylonmoney3:

I recently subscribed with a signal supplier in MQL5. Shikari. under MQL5 "ceylonmoney3" user name.

Paid 30USD for 1 month subscription. 

I opened demo account with MT4 200,000USD. Standard. But signal supplier has nano account.

All configured. But it doesn't sync with my account.


But i already have a real account. But it's nano. Same as signal supplier. 

MQL5 user name "ceylonmoney". Paid 30USD for 1 month subscription. 

It works really well.

What's wrong with demo account? 

I have attached screenshots of my demo account.

Please help. 


Signal supplier's account


My demo account. 


What is the problem?

Attach a screenshot of your demo account journal to see what is wrong.

 
ceylonmoney3:

I recently subscribed with a signal supplier in MQL5. Shikari. under MQL5 "ceylonmoney3" user name.

Paid 30USD for 1 month subscription. 

I opened demo account with MT4 200,000USD. Standard. But signal supplier has nano account.

All configured. But it doesn't sync with my account.


But i already have a real account. But it's nano. Same as signal supplier. 

MQL5 user name "ceylonmoney". Paid 30USD for 1 month subscription. 

It works really well.

What's wrong with demo account? 

I have attached screenshots of my demo account.

Please help. 


Signal supplier's account


My demo account. 

common basic signals subs faq may just help u, click on my profile i have a lot of MQL signal subs links that i put up

Most common mistakes

1) didnt leave mt4 on 5 trading days of your brokerage calendar

2) didnt get a vps to host mt4 so that u could leave it sign on

3) didnt set risk factor in mt4 under options

4) did u even sign on to mql under communities tab?

if these are all taken care of read the journal log and attach the log so that i could answer further. But i felt silly coz this question was posted in 2017, hope all's well by now

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