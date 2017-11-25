Feed mt5 tester with custom parameter setting lists
Hi,
I want to test various different parameters on my systems on different two time periods and output results. Is there possibility to feed mt5 tester with custom parameter list and output results? I think I need about ~20 000 tests, so changing manually parameter values by one is not a choise. Tried to do with full optimization, however I am forced to use big parameter step, and that is a problem, I need more scattered single variable values, not just let's say 5 or 10 replicated values. Other way what I tried was to run full optimization with smaller parameter step from huge list (until mt5 tester limit of 100 million reached before genetic otpimization applied) and stop manually after wanted number of tests reached, however mt5 tester is not testing randomly from full parameter space list, it has some order, and last variables is not touched for a long time. For me it is a problem too. Is there some work around/custom programming to achieve this? The image is attached what exactly data I need. With this data I wanna do test like "system parameter permutation" on seen and unseen data samples. Hope I made this post clear :) Thanks
Yes! Please read the documentation on running MetaTrader from the Command Line with a Custom Configuration file: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start
However, if you have the source code, you can also build the parameter permutations set in the code itself (for example in an array) and then just run optimisation with just the set index number as the only variable to step through.
- www.metatrader5.com
Thank you Fernando! It was very helpful. I think I will go with option 2 :)
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Hi,
I want to test various different parameters on my systems on different two time periods and output results. Is there possibility to feed mt5 tester with custom parameter list and output results? I think I need about ~20 000 tests, so changing manually parameter values by one is not a choise. Tried to do with full optimization, however I am forced to use big parameter step, and that is a problem, I need more scattered single variable values, not just let's say 5 or 10 replicated values. Other way what I tried was to run full optimization with smaller parameter step from huge list (until mt5 tester limit of 100 million reached before genetic otpimization applied) and stop manually after wanted number of tests reached, however mt5 tester is not testing randomly from full parameter space list, it has some order, and last variables is not touched for a long time. For me it is a problem too. Is there some work around/custom programming to achieve this? The image is attached what exactly data I need. With this data I wanna do test like "system parameter permutation" on seen and unseen data samples. Hope I made this post clear :) Thanks