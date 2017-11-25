A beginners problem with MetaTrader5
Wait until market reopens.
Marco vd Heijden:
Wait until market reopens.
Thanks for the quick replay, but when is that?
You can Google trading sessions.
Thank you for the replay and the notice about google! =)
"Forex market is open 24 hours a day."
"Forex market is open 24 hours a day."
I guess i can't help you.Please contact your broker.
Looks like you should google that! ;)
I guess you are right.
Ekvationen:Just use a little bit of common sense! Forex is 24/5 not 24/7! Markets are closed on the weekend!
Thank you for the replay and the notice about google! =)
"Forex market is open 24 hours a day."
Thank you for the replay and the notice about google! =)
"Forex market is open 24 hours a day."
Fernando Carreiro:
Just use a little bit of common sense! Forex is 24/5 not 24/7! Markets are closed on the weekend!
Just use a little bit of common sense! Forex is 24/5 not 24/7! Markets are closed on the weekend!
Okey thanks, had no idea thought it was a global market with different timezone's. So the clock and graphs will start working again at monday?
Ekvationen: Okey thanks, had no idea thought it was a global market with different timezone's. So the clock and graphs will start working again at monday?
As already stated, look on your broker's website as all the information for the worlds trading sessions should be there.
If not, then Google it, because the information is available all over.
Here are some such links:
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