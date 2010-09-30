bug: 8 digits filled price

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look at the image.


 
yster:

look at the image.


even i encountered the same case today.

It was on eurusd, but i NOTICED that maybe it add more digits than 5 (x.yyyyy --> x.yyyyyyyy) , only for lots => 1.0  (maybe my impression).

Until 0.9 i have not had that adding of digits, starting from 1.0 yes. 

 
yster:

look at the image.


It's not bug. For example, if you open Sell position in 1 lot at price 1.20000. After, you send sell limit order (or open Sell position) in 0.9 lot at 1.20130. When price grows up, your sell limit order transformed into position. But, MT5 can have only one position for every symbol -> both positions will be transformed into single position with new open price, which calculated at formula:

(OpenPrice1 * lot1 + OpenPrice2*lot2)/(lot1+lot2) = (1.2 * 1 + 1.2013 * 0.9) / (1 + 0.9)= (1.2 + 1.08117)/1.9=2.28117/1.9=1.20061578947368.....

In this case, mt5 will use some additional digits after decimal delimeter for better calculation of loss/profit of position.

 
notused:

It's not bug. For example, if you open Sell position in 1 lot at price 1.20000. After, you send sell limit order (or open Sell position) in 0.9 lot at 1.20130. When price grows up, your sell limit order transformed into position. But, MT5 can have only one position for every symbol -> both positions will be transformed into single position with new open price, which calculated at formula:

(OpenPrice1 * lot1 + OpenPrice2*lot2)/(lot1+lot2) = (1.2 * 1 + 1.2013 * 0.9) / (1 + 0.9)= (1.2 + 1.08117)/1.9=2.28117/1.9=1.20061578947368.....

In this case, mt5 will use some additional digits after decimal delimeter for better calculation of loss/profit of position.

  I agree this .       The price is the  average  price of your opened position.
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