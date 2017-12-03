unable to use any expert advisor with demo account

New comment
 

I'm using a demo account in MT4 when I use the tester to test the EA it works fine and when I use it with the demo account to test it cant make any trade and gives me the following message

2017.11.23 22:14:07.716 '39005040': order sell market 0.01 NZDUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847

2017.11.23 22:14:07.905 '39005040': order sell 0.01 NZDUSD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847 failed [Invalid S/L or T/P]

all advisors I tested gives the same results ,also I tried other pairs, but the same result

can any one help me


[Deleted]  
SheriefSaad:

I'm using a demo account in MT4 when I use the tester to test the EA it works fine and when I use it with the demo account to test it cant make any trade and gives me the following message

2017.11.23 22:14:07.716 '39005040': order sell market 0.01 NZDUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847

2017.11.23 22:14:07.905 '39005040': order sell 0.01 NZDUSD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847 failed [Invalid S/L or T/P]

all advisors I tested gives the same results ,also I tried other pairs, but the same result

can any one help me

Please don't double post (it is against forum rules)! You have been answered on your other thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/220840
unable to use expert advisor with MT4 demo account
unable to use expert advisor with MT4 demo account
  • 2017.11.23
  • www.mql5.com
I'm using a demo account in MT4 when I use the tester to test the EA it works fine and when I use it with the demo account to test it cant make any...
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Please don't double post (it is against forum rules)! You have been answered on your other thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/220840

ok, noted

thanks for your reply

 
Fernando Carreiro:
Please don't double post (it is against forum rules)! You have been answered on your other thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/220840

It's more a good practice than a rule. I will add it to this thread :

General rules and best pratices of the Forum.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum.
  • 2017.03.09
  • www.mql5.com
General rules, enforced by moderators : ‌...
 
Alain Verleyen: I will add it to this thread :

Twice № 6 № 9

New comment