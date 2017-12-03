unable to use any expert advisor with demo account
SheriefSaad:Please don't double post (it is against forum rules)! You have been answered on your other thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/220840
2017.11.23 22:14:07.716 '39005040': order sell market 0.01 NZDUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847
I'm using a demo account in MT4 when I use the tester to test the EA it works fine and when I use it with the demo account to test it cant make any trade and gives me the following message
2017.11.23 22:14:07.716 '39005040': order sell market 0.01 NZDUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847
2017.11.23 22:14:07.905 '39005040': order sell 0.01 NZDUSD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847 failed [Invalid S/L or T/P]
all advisors I tested gives the same results ,also I tried other pairs, but the same result
can any one help me
unable to use expert advisor with MT4 demo account
- 2017.11.23
- www.mql5.com
I'm using a demo account in MT4 when I use the tester to test the EA it works fine and when I use it with the demo account to test it cant make any...
Fernando Carreiro:
Please don't double post (it is against forum rules)! You have been answered on your other thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/220840
Please don't double post (it is against forum rules)! You have been answered on your other thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/220840
ok, noted
thanks for your reply
Fernando Carreiro:
Please don't double post (it is against forum rules)! You have been answered on your other thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/220840
Please don't double post (it is against forum rules)! You have been answered on your other thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/220840
It's more a good practice than a rule. I will add it to this thread :
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I'm using a demo account in MT4 when I use the tester to test the EA it works fine and when I use it with the demo account to test it cant make any trade and gives me the following message
2017.11.23 22:14:07.716 '39005040': order sell market 0.01 NZDUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847
2017.11.23 22:14:07.905 '39005040': order sell 0.01 NZDUSD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847 failed [Invalid S/L or T/P]
all advisors I tested gives the same results ,also I tried other pairs, but the same result
can any one help me