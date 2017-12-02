unable to use expert advisor with MT4 demo account
SheriefSaad:
2017.11.23 22:14:07.716 '39005040': order sell market 0.01 NZDUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847
can anyone help me?
I'm using a demo account in MT4 when I use the tester to test the EA it works fine and when I use it with the demo account to test it cant make any trade and gives me the following message
2017.11.23 22:14:07.716 '39005040': order sell market 0.01 NZDUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847
2017.11.23 22:14:07.905 '39005040': order sell 0.01 NZDUSD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847 failed [Invalid S/L or T/P]
all advisors I tested gives the same results ,also I tried other pairs, but the same result
can anyone help me?
- Is this your own code, from the CodeBase or from the Market?
- If it is your code (or from CodeBase), is it checking the Broker's "Stops Level" (minimum stop size)?
- Are you respecting using the correct opening and closing prices (as well as the spread) for your calculations of the stops (i.e. T/P and/or S/L)?
- Buy Orders open at Ask price and close as Bid price.
- Sell Orders open at Bid price and close at Ask price.
- In all these cases:
- ... print out what the Market prices and spreads are at the time, so you can see if the stops are valid or not.
- ... print out the error code to see what the exact nature of the problem.
- ... check both the "Journal" as well as the "Experts" log for information.
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I'm using a demo account in MT4 when I use the tester to test the EA it works fine and when I use it with the demo account to test it cant make any trade and gives me the following message
2017.11.23 22:14:07.716 '39005040': order sell market 0.01 NZDUSD sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847
2017.11.23 22:14:07.905 '39005040': order sell 0.01 NZDUSD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.68847 failed [Invalid S/L or T/P]
all advisors I tested gives the same results ,also I tried other pairs, but the same result
can anyone help me?