Write to file outside of MT4 folders
This looks like a problem with ASCII (8 bit char) and 16 bit, wide char. (UTF8,...)
Thanks. Any ideas how to fix it or where I should look?
- Why are you using
DeleteFileA()
instead of:
DeleteFileW()?
- I use Notepad++ there you can change the encoding and the char-sets..
Actually I'm not using the DeleteFile function, just left it there from the old code.
I checked the text file created by the script and it's in unicode format.
So I added the *2 multiplier to the below line and now at least the full string got written to the file, but still with the spaces. It's still not good, because now my read function reads only the first letter ('T') from this file.
// Get the length of the string int szData = StringLen(DataToWrite)*2;
It looks like this:
Any ideas?
Try to change this:
int WriteFile(int FileHandle, int BufferPtr, int BufferLength, int & BytesWritten[], int PassAsZero);
into e.g.
int WriteFile(int FileHandle, uchar BufferPtr, int BufferLength, int & BytesWritten[], int PassAsZero);
An alternative methodology:
1. Write the file using standard MQL file handling into an MT4 safe place.
2. Copy the file using whichever of these two makes sense:
// Unicode bool CopyFileW(string lpExistingFileName,string lpNewFileName,bool bFailIfExists); // ANSI bool CopyFileA(string lpExistingFileName, string lpNewFileName, bool failIfExists);
Thank you both for the help. It works great with CopyFileW.
I am trying to export a CSV file to outside of terminal folder (E://Test) with following code. But unable to export.
Can someone help me?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| data writer plus 1.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2009, | //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ /*This version of indicator will export all bar data in the current cart no mather its newest completed one or oldest one*/ #property copyright "Copyright © 2009, " #property link "" #property indicator_chart_window #define c 6 #define e 7 //---- input parameters extern bool show_comment=true; extern string InpDirectoryName="E:\\Test"; string namafile=""; string date=""; string time=""; string high=""; string low=""; string close=""; string open=""; string volume=""; string a=","; int handlefile=0; int b=0; int d=0; int bar=0; int res=0; bool writefile=false; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- //---- if(show_comment) Comment(" "); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { if(show_comment) mycomment(); if(bar==Bars) return(0); //namafile="_data of "+Symbol()+" period M"+Period()+".csv"; namafile=Symbol()+"_SPOT.csv"; //handlefile=FileOpen(namafile, FILE_CSV|FILE_WRITE, " "); handlefile=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+namafile, FILE_CSV|FILE_WRITE, " "); if(handlefile>0) { for(int i=Bars-1; i>=1; i--) { date=TimeToStr(Time[i], TIME_DATE); time=TimeToStr(Time[i], TIME_MINUTES); open=DoubleToStr(Open[i], Digits); high=DoubleToStr(High[i], Digits); low=DoubleToStr(Low[i], Digits); close=DoubleToStr(Close[i], Digits); volume=DoubleToStr(Volume[i], 0); writefile=FileWrite(handlefile, date+a+time+a+open+a+high+a+low+a+close+a+volume); } } else { for(i=Bars-1; i>=1; i--) { date=TimeToStr(Time[i], TIME_DATE); time=TimeToStr(Time[i], TIME_MINUTES); open=DoubleToStr(Open[i], Digits); high=DoubleToStr(High[i], Digits); low=DoubleToStr(Low[i], Digits); close=DoubleToStr(Close[i], Digits); volume=DoubleToStr(Volume[i], 0); writefile=FileWrite(handlefile, date+a+time+a+open+a+high+a+low+a+close+a+volume); } if(writefile) d=e; } //---- if(writefile) FileClose(handlefile); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| my comment | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string mycomment() { date=TimeToStr(Time[1], TIME_DATE); time=TimeToStr(Time[1], TIME_MINUTES); open=DoubleToStr(Open[1], Digits); high=DoubleToStr(High[1], Digits); low=DoubleToStr(Low[1], Digits); close=DoubleToStr(Close[1], Digits); volume=DoubleToStr(Volume[1], 0); Comment("data writer plus ", Symbol(), " period M", Period(),"\n\n", "LAST BAR DATA : \n", "date = ",date,"\n", "time = ",time,"\n","high = ",high,"\n", "low = ",low,"\n", "volume = ",volume); return(""); }
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Hello,
I was able to read from a file outside of MT4 folders using windows API but when I'm trying to write there are spaces in between each letters. It's an old code I found online and tried to fix. I'm guessing it has something to do with the MulDiv function but not sure. Can you please take a look?
This is how the results look:
while it should be: Test12345678
Thanks