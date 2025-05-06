How you settup Moving average indicator for 30min
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It actually doesn't matter what anyone does. It should be none of your business. You need to backtest your strategy in order to see the truth and statistics.
Every EA causes destruction on an account unless risk is managed appropriately.
An ema 20
Run through the Fibonacci Sequence numbers as MA settings in testing:
How to Use a 5-8-13 Simple Moving Average Combination for Day Trading
How to Use a 5-8-13 Simple Moving Average Combination for Day Trading
- www.investopedia.com
Day trading success hinges on the ability to make split-second decisions based on real-time price moves. While many traders rely on raw price action alone, incorporating the right moving averages can significantly improve your trading accuracy and ability to manage risk. These technical indicators are potent as filters to help identify the best...
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I want to know how you handle your moving average indicator. I am developing EA that is using 3MA to make trade. Exactly i want to know what is your MA Parameters?
Now i am discussing about your great Parameters and your experiences to improve my 3MA Crossover EA. SO if you having any idea to improve it let me know.
My current Parameters are:
Time: M30, EUR/USD