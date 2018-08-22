Theory Relativity in forex
No problem you just need to apply e.g. this:
(Its only one part of it!)
i think trading is related with geometry, not algebra, so there i no use of big formulas
When you don't know something just don't answer. I know you will not post any more in such case, but that would be a fresh air for everyone, so please consider it.
If an other moderator want to ban me as I don't respect a rule please do it. I'm fed up with fools.
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Your starting to sound like me. :)
Your starting to sound like me. :)
When you don't know something just don't answer. I know you will not post any more in such case, but that would be a fresh air for everyone, so please consider it.
If an other moderator want to ban me as I don't respect a rule please do it. I'm fed up with fools.
i never saw you try to help anyone here, if you see any help topic, you never show up, so if my answers are not good for you, that's not my problem, i don't care, and i'll stay here
now back at the topic, relativity theory is deterministic, it doesn't apply to trading, a deterministic system you can prove it, test as many times and it will give you the same results, but on trading you are on another level of entropy, you combine things that makes no logic sense to create a strategy, you just knows it worked for some time in your backtest, and not even worked 100%. That's the reason you will not see very sucessfull mathematicians on the trading field, because their brains thing too much in a logic way, and that clouds the condition to find new strategies, that are non deterministic = you don't know why they work, they just work.
now back at the topic, relativity theory is deterministic, it doesn't apply to trading, a deterministic system you can prove it, test as many times and it will give you the same results, but on trading you are on another level of entropy, you combine things that makes no logic sense to create a strategy, you just knows it worked for some time in your backtest, and not even worked 100%. That's the reason you will not see very sucessfull mathematicians on the trading field, because their brains thing too much in a logic way, and that clouds the condition to find new strategies, that are non deterministic = you don't know why they work, they just work.
An other one.
You are wrong, as always. You are using words which you don't even understand. Every statement you wrote are plain wrong
Who said trading is not deterministic ? Who prove it ? You ? Just a lot of assumptions. Trading is probably better described by chaos theory, like meteorology for example, and you know what...such systems are deterministic.
"non deterministic = you don't know why they work, they just work" : so something that works but that you can't explain is non deterministic...please stop writing stupidities.
An other one.
You are wrong, as always. You are using words which you don't even understand. Every statement you wrote are plain wrong
Who said trading is not deterministic ? Who prove it ? You ? Just a lot of assumptions. Trading is probably better described by chaos theory, like meteorology for example, and you know what...such systems are deterministic.
"non deterministic = you don't know why they work, they just work" : so something that works but that you can't explain is non deterministic...please stop writing stupidities.
You are wrong, i suggest you go back to high school physics, I can prove 2+2 is 4, i can test as many times and with different ways, e= mc2 i can test is multiple times, i'll have the same results, my GPS knows that.
But the weather, you say it's deterministic, but how can you prove it to me? No way, you would need a quantum computer to calculate non polynomial numbers, and if you can calculate that much iterations you are basically God, so there lies the difference in deterministic, and non deterministic, you "suspect" that the weather is a combination of multiple linear and procedural factors, but that's only on your mind, you can never prove it, nobody can, so you can only say % chance of something on the weather will happen, and even so, its based on a previous limited backtest, which you only guess something will happen in the future.
I agree, that the weather is pretty much like the markets. So there i say: you can not use relativity theory on the markets, because its deterministic, but the market is non deterministic, so the correct approach is not algebra or calculus (of course any learning is good anyway), linear algebra, but the math themes correlated with trading are about quantum physics, not traditional physics, so the best one are geometry, probability, statistics, number theory, which are related to quantum mechanics.
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