Subscribed signal doesn't take effect
I am not sure that I can help sorry ...
But some thinking :
- As I see - his lot size/volume is from 8 to 25, and your lot size is from 0.05 to 0.14
- Make sure that your signal provider is not making scalping with big volume/big lot size (if yes so it may be good to use same broker with him for example).
I am not sure that I can help sorry ...
But some thinking :
- As I see - his lot size/volume is from 8 to 25, and your lot size is from 0.05 to 0.14
- Make sure that your signal provider is not making scalping with big volume/big lot size (if yes so it may be good to use same broker with him for example).
I have put "use no more than" = 5%.
So, this is ok, i think.
I have put "use no more than" = 5%.
So, this is ok, i think.
In my opinion the problem is the deviation/slippage that you are using (just 0.5 spread).
What about a test, changing this value to a higher one (see specification below for more details about this parameter)?
"Deviation/Slippage [C] spreads — this setting is similar to deviation set when orders are placed from the terminal. This is the value of the permissible deviation of the executed order price from the price initially requested by the client terminal when copying a trading operation. This value is displayed as a part of the current spread on the symbol used in trading operation."
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Hi all, hope you can help me. I have red here many topics, but have not found an answer to my question. I have already subscribed successfully few MT4 Signals but my subscribtion with a MT5-signal is something wrong:
I checked the signal on mql5.com and there are a lot of trades. I compared these trades on my MT4 and i have not all trades. And while the signal performance is very very good, my balance raised from 5000 to 5005. Anyone an idea what is wrong with following subscription?
Here the original trades of the signal:
Thank you very much!