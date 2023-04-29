Using another curreny's data in EA - page 2
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Trying to handle errors 4066/4073 I used the Comment function to fetch values for iBarShift and iTime for other Symbols and timeframes.
When accessing price data for another symbol/TF that has not been updated, for example iTime returns 2019.01.01 (expected) but iBarshift sometimes returns 0 or -1.
I can not find the answer to this problem as I would expect iBarshift to always return -1 if the chart is not updated.
I have also tried the request data from another symbols, sleep for 5 seconds and re request again, but in some cases some charts were returning non updated price values.
I don't want to increase the time for sleep as that would slow down the EA.
Forgot to add it but DayNow and DayUpdated are globally declared string variables.
EDIT: Alright, I found the error.
should be
I will print values and report if iBarShift return -1 as expected.
So there seems to be a discrepancy between iTime and iBarShift.
When I requested price data for the EURNOK, which I never did before, iTime's date is 1970.01.01, which makes sense. But the iBarShift returns 0 when I was expecting -1.
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 № 4
You haven't tried to handle anything. Go through your array of symbols/timeframes first and handle them.
Trying to handle errors 4066/4073 I used the Comment function to fetch values for iBarShift and iTime for other Symbols and timeframes.
When accessing price data for another symbol/TF that has not been updated, for example iTime returns 2019.01.01 (expected) but iBarshift sometimes returns 0 or -1.
I can not find the answer to this problem as I would expect iBarshift to always return -1 if the chart is not updated.
I have also tried the request data from another symbols, sleep for 5 seconds and re request again, but in some cases some charts were returning non updated price values.
I don't want to increase the time for sleep as that would slow down the EA.
Why Symbols array size 9 when operating on 10 symbols ?