Libraries: Expert - page 13
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If there is a problem, please give ready mq5 files for playback.
The sample code uses the code of your Tester library. After startup, the variable In2 is 0, not 2. That is, all input parameters cannot be retrieved after the group.
This situation does not seem to be considered. When the parameter is a group, there is no specific value and the value obtained will be null, so no parameters after the group will be obtained.
The following code shows that everything is handled correctly.
Result.
Expert Advisor launched through Expert.mqh.
The GetAmountExperts function runs for an unknown reason for a very long time with no result. I changed the code a bit - please run it again. You should not assign the value 7 to the In2 parameter (you will see that there is 0, not 2).
I've changed the code a bit - please run it again.
This is an exemplary bug report: ran the concise code, which immediately showed the bug.
Made the correction, thanks.
This is an exemplary bug report: ran concise code that immediately showed a bug.
I've made the correction, thank you.
If the script is loaded, it looks like the input parameters cannot be changed.
If the script is loaded, it looks like the input parameters cannot be changed.
Such is the architecture of MT5 that you cannot set input parameter values for scripts and you cannot read them.
The library has an eloquent name.
Such is the architecture of MT5 that you can't set input parameter values for scripts and you can't read them.
The library has an eloquent name.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Libraries: Expert
fxsaber, 2018.11.16 09:19 AM.An example of another application of the library