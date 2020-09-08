Indicators: Multi Timeframe Triple Moving Averages
Hi Carlos
i try to use your another indicator "Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands" on the same chart. When i change the time frame to 1H to 4H one of checkbox area lost visibility.
can you please fix this issue
regards
Hi Carlos
i try to use your another indicator "Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands" on the same chart. When i change the time frame to 1H to 4H one of checkbox area lost visibility.
can you please fix this issue
regards
Hello orkunbaba
Thanks for your feedback. That is indeed an issue.
However I already tried to fix it but have not yet been successful.
I'll update it and inform you as soon as I can find a solution.
Hi Carlos;
Great indicator.
Could you please just add higher time frames (i.e., 3 months, 6 months, & 1yr) and to show/hide in the check boxes.
I'm interested to see the moving averages in higher time frames. I'm using MT4 platform for your information.
Appreciate the good work.
Thnx.
Hi Carlos,
I love this indicator and ave used it on MT4 but now I am using MT5 and was wondering if you have an MT5 version of this?
Thanks,
Flo
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Multi Timeframe Triple Moving Averages:
This indicator allows you to see the Moving Averages from different time frames on the same chart. It helps you to spot the dynamic levels of support and resistance. It uses a custom window with check boxes to show/hide the different Moving Averages without need to access the indicator settings window.
Features
Example with the indicator showing the D1 and H4 moving averages:
Author: Carlos Oliveira