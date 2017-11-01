Help About VPS
one account per VPS (if we are talking about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5).
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but you can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
- 2017.03.09
- www.mql5.com
I have been testing using two demo accounts and two virtual servers at a cost of $10usd a month...
How do I stop the trade while it does not reach my stop loss or take profit prices?
myAlpariger:
How do I stop the trade while it does not reach my stop loss or take profit prices?
You can use 'One Click Trading'
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MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Operations → One Click Trading
MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
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Hello
i want to attach more than one account of same broker on a single vps is that possible if yes then kindly please explain how to do that???