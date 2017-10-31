Help, my account has limited

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My account has been limited, and servse desk told me that I have applied a decompile job

I didn't !

I said another solution, to make a bridge excitation to solve the problem without decompile


Now what can I do?

 

Here is an old message about decompiling, from 1.1.2016


 
Khaled Mohamed:

My account has been limited, and servse desk told me that I have applied a decompile job

I didn't !

I said another solution, to make a bridge excitation to solve the problem without decompile


Now what can I do?


Limited for Freelance?
Service desk only can help you.

Also - look at the following thread with similar situation - 

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Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200  

Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.
Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.
  • 2017.06.04
  • www.mql5.com
I have been registered as a seller last 2 years, but last 2 days it looks like i can not use Freelance service...
 

Yes limited from "freelance" section,

my problem is exactly the same as this thread, "take part" is not visible any more,

I have send to service desk and I'm waiting, Thank you.

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