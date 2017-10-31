Help, my account has limited
Here is an old message about decompiling, from 1.1.2016
Khaled Mohamed:
Now what can I do?
My account has been limited, and servse desk told me that I have applied a decompile job
I didn't !
I said another solution, to make a bridge excitation to solve the problem without decompile
Now what can I do?
Limited for Freelance?
Service desk only can help you.
Also - look at the following thread with similar situation -
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Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
Can not use Freelance Service last 2 days.
- 2017.06.04
- www.mql5.com
I have been registered as a seller last 2 years, but last 2 days it looks like i can not use Freelance service...
Yes limited from "freelance" section,
my problem is exactly the same as this thread, "take part" is not visible any more,
I have send to service desk and I'm waiting, Thank you.
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My account has been limited, and servse desk told me that I have applied a decompile job
I didn't !
I said another solution, to make a bridge excitation to solve the problem without decompile
Now what can I do?