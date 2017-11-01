Future plots
I need to plot vertically using the EVENT object. Does anyone know how to adapt this to plot price projections in the future space. thanks.
- Does anyone know how to plot dash line like this?
- Indicators: VWAP Custom Position
- Using futures as an indicator?
rhythmstic: There doesn't appear to be a way of plotting algorithmic price projections into the future. I don't need any algorithms just how to plot forward from the current bar. Could someone help me out here, thanks.
EDIT: Oops, just realised you wanted it on a Graphical object and not for the buffers. I've never used EVENT objects, but I am assuming you can just set the anchor point at a future date like most other graphical objects.
For placing buffer data in the "future", just apply a shift of the indicator's plotting along the time axis in bars. The Alligator indicator is a good example:ObjectCreate( ..., ..., OBJ_EVENT, ..., date_time_anchor, 0 )
- Alligator - indicator for MetaTrader 4 (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7803) - using SetIndexShift()
- Alligator - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9) - using PlotIndexSetInteger(...,PLOT_SHIFT,...);
Alligator
- votes: 12
- 2005.11.29
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
In principle, Alligator Technical Indicator is a combination of Balance Lines (Moving Averages) that use fractal geometry and nonlinear dynamics. The green line (Alligator’s Lips) is the Balance Line for the value timeframe, one more level lower (5-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved by 3 bars into the future). Lips, Teeth and Jaw of the...
Fernando Carreiro:Hi Fernando, thank you for the quick response. I will look at that. I am new to QT5 so your help is much appreciated.
Just apply a shift of the indicator's plotting along the time axis in bars. The Alligator indicator is a good example:
- Alligator - indicator for MetaTrader 4 (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7803) - using SetIndexShift()
- Alligator - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9) - using PlotIndexSetInteger(...,PLOT_SHIFT,...);
rhythmstic: Hi Fernando, thank you for the quick response. I will look at that. I am new to QT5 so your help is much appreciated.Please re-read my previous post, as I have edited it with extra info!
Fernando Carreiro:I need something like Time[-1] to plot (without shifting) beyond the current bar and even into non-trading days. I want to see the future <|:)
Please re-read my previous post, as I have edited it with extra info!
Please re-read my previous post, as I have edited it with extra info!
rhythmstic: I need something like Time[-1] to plot (without shifting) beyond the current bar and even into non-trading days. I want to see the future <|:)That is not how it works! You can't use negative array indices so you will have to use shifting or other options as stated.
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