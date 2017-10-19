Where do i download meta trader 4
The link at metatrader4.com is really metatrader 5 now, even it says 4.
Seems I could not find metatrader 4 any more. would appreciate it if someone could provide a link for MT 4.
Hi,
Maybe you can get MT4 from your broker at the website.
Regards.
Hi,
Maybe you can get MT4 from your broker at the website.
Regards.
Thank you, but the one got from broker (OANDA) does not seem to have expert folder... not sure what's going on.
Thank you, but the one got from broker (OANDA) does not seem to have expert folder... not sure what's going on.
yes it does.
Launch MT4, then click File, then click Open Data Folder, then click on MQL4 folder. You should see the experts folder now.
- Jack
Regards.
Hi,
The link at metatrader4.com is really metatrader 5 now, even it says 4.
Seems I could not find metatrader 4 any more. would appreciate it if someone could provide a link for MT 4.
Thanks
Thank you, but the one got from broker (OANDA) does not seem to have expert folder... not sure what's going on.
Hi,
Any MT4 must have the Experts file, please fallow the photos:
Regards
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Hi,
The link at metatrader4.com is really metatrader 5 now, even it says 4.
Seems I could not find metatrader 4 any more. would appreciate it if someone could provide a link for MT 4.
Thanks