Where do i download meta trader 4

New comment
 

Hi,

The link at metatrader4.com is really metatrader 5 now, even it says 4. 

Seems I could not find metatrader 4 any more. would appreciate it if someone could provide a link for MT 4. 


Thanks

 
rffpgadsp:

The link at metatrader4.com is really metatrader 5 now, even it says 4.
Seems I could not find metatrader 4 any more. would appreciate it if someone could provide a link for MT 4. 


Hi,

Maybe you can get MT4 from your broker at the website.

Regards.

 
Yohana Parmi:

Hi,

Maybe you can get MT4 from your broker at the website.

Regards.


Thank you, but the one got from broker (OANDA) does not seem to have expert folder... not sure what's going on. 

 
rffpgadsp:

Thank you, but the one got from broker (OANDA) does not seem to have expert folder... not sure what's going on. 

yes it does.

Launch MT4, then click File, then click Open Data Folder, then click on MQL4 folder. You should see the experts folder now.

- Jack

 
Currently it is not possible to download MT4 from MetaQuotes, you can only download it through the brokers that continue to offer it.

Regards.
 
rffpgadsp:

Hi,

The link at metatrader4.com is really metatrader 5 now, even it says 4. 

Seems I could not find metatrader 4 any more. would appreciate it if someone could provide a link for MT 4. 


Thanks


rffpgadsp:

Thank you, but the one got from broker (OANDA) does not seem to have expert folder... not sure what's going on. 


Hi,


Any MT4 must have the Experts file, please fallow the photos:




Regards

 
Thank you all! got the experts folder now
New comment