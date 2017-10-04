Deleting a position from Metatrader without generating an order
Hi all,
I´m new to Metatrader and I´m wondering if someone can help me with a question. I opened a buy position on Metatrader CLient Terminal and I closed it in other trading software by accident. Now Metatrader keeps showing me that the position is open and I´m afraid that if I close the position it will open a sell order, which will put me in a new position. Is there a way to "delete" the position from my Client Terminal without generating a buy/sell order?
Any help is appreciated. Thanks in advance!
You have to talk to your broker. If it's XP, good luck.
Hi all,
I´m new to Metatrader and I´m wondering if someone can help me with a question. I opened a buy position on Metatrader CLient Terminal and I closed it in other trading software by accident. Now Metatrader keeps showing me that the position is open and I´m afraid that if I close the position it will open a sell order, which will put me in a new position. Is there a way to "delete" the position from my Client Terminal without generating a buy/sell order?
Any help is appreciated. Thanks in advance!
Well considering that we have no idea what your other trading software is, nor anything about how it works, it isn't possible for us to actually tell you what is happening with your system.
However... If you want to close a ticket in Metatrader you can just click the little "X" in the order basket terminal window.
If you want to do it via programming you will need to read the documentation about OrderSelect() & OrderClose()
If you don't want to write the code yourself, you can also hire someone to do it for you for a reasonable price.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new
- Jack
Well considering that we have no idea what your other trading software is, nor anything about how it works, it isn't possible for us to actually tell you what is happening with your system.
However... If you want to close a ticket in Metatrader you can just click the little "X" in the order basket terminal window.
If you want to do it via programming you will need to read the documentation about OrderSelect() & OrderClose()
If you don't want to write the code yourself, you can also hire someone to do it for you for a reasonable price.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new
- Jack
The topic is about MT5. I already answered with the only option available "talk to the broker". Closing the position manually will not work, most probably.
No where in the original posting does it specify MT5.
The OP only said they were using the Metatrader client terminal and "other trading software".If the broker has an API for REST connectivity for custom trading solutions, they might also be using custom unit sizes instead of lots for the order sizes.
If they are trading less than 1000 units which is the same as 0.01 lots, then the tickets are not going to be displayed and processed properly within Metatrader.
It might be a broker issue, it might be a units issue, it might be a programming issue, It might be a problem with an EA that is being used with Metatrader that is creating new orders when the old one is closed, it could be any number of things.
Some screenshots and more details would most certainly be helpful.
We don't have enough information to determine what the problem is.
- Jack
No where in the original posting does it specify MT5.
The OP only said they were using the Metatrader client terminal and "other trading software".If the broker has an API for REST connectivity for custom trading solutions, they might also be using custom unit sizes instead of lots for the order sizes.
If they are trading less than 1000 units which is the same as 0.01 lots, then the tickets are not going to be displayed and processed properly within Metatrader.
It might be a broker issue, it might be a units issue, it might be a programming issue, It might be a problem with an EA that is being used with Metatrader that is creating new orders when the old one is closed, it could be any number of things.
Some screenshots and more details would most certainly be helpful.
We don't have enough information to determine what the problem is.
- Jack
If I said it's MT5 that's because I know it's MT5.
If I said it needs to talk to his broker that's because I am sure at 99% it's an issue I already saw.
No worries we will wait the OP answer.
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Hi all,
I´m new to Metatrader and I´m wondering if someone can help me with a question. I opened a buy position on Metatrader CLient Terminal and I closed it in other trading software by accident. Now Metatrader keeps showing me that the position is open and I´m afraid that if I close the position it will open a sell order, which will put me in a new position. Is there a way to "delete" the position from my Client Terminal without generating a buy/sell order?
Any help is appreciated. Thanks in advance!