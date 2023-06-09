signal question signal keep opening positions

HI, I have subscribed to<Deleted>

i keep closing positions but it keeps opening more, can someone tell me what is going on ?

Is there a way to only allow for opening next new trade and not existing ones ?

 
Jakeshbazi r:

When you are subscribed to a signal, it supposed to copy positions, so when you close them manually the system re-opens them upon synchronization.

If you want to stop the signal from opening new positions, you must suspend/pause your signal subscription first.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Is it possible two buy another signal with the same meta quotes account but assign the other one to a different mt5 ID ?
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Also , whenever I sync with the signal provider , immediately all the same positions open , however the provider might have gotten in at a much better price . Is there a way to only take the “next trade” and none of the current active ones ?
 
Jakeshbazi r:
Is it possible two buy another signal with the same meta quotes account but assign the other one to a different mt5 ID ?

Yes.

 
Jakeshbazi r:
Also , whenever I sync with the signal provider , immediately all the same positions open , however the provider might have gotten in at a much better price . Is there a way to only take the “next trade” and none of the current active ones ?

No, you should wait for a moment that the signal provider has no open positions.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

What if they always have positions open 
 
Jakeshbazi r:
You will open them too.

