signal question signal keep opening positions
HI, I have subscribed to<Deleted>
i keep closing positions but it keeps opening more, can someone tell me what is going on ?
Is there a way to only allow for opening next new trade and not existing ones ?
When you are subscribed to a signal, it supposed to copy positions, so when you close them manually the system re-opens them upon synchronization.
If you want to stop the signal from opening new positions, you must suspend/pause your signal subscription first.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Is it possible two buy another signal with the same meta quotes account but assign the other one to a different mt5 ID ?
Yes.
Also , whenever I sync with the signal provider , immediately all the same positions open , however the provider might have gotten in at a much better price . Is there a way to only take the “next trade” and none of the current active ones ?
No, you should wait for a moment that the signal provider has no open positions.
What if they always have positions open
You will open them too.
