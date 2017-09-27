MT4 news not loading

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My mt4 news not loading, it stop on the date 25/9/2017 time 14:41:55, how can i fix it?
 

News tab in MT4?
I think - it is related to the broker. I mean: check your connection with the broker's server, and if everything is fine - write to the broker's support.


 
Sergey Golubev:

News tab in MT4?
I think - it is related to the broker. I mean: check your connection with the broker's server, and if everything is fine - write to the broker's support.


My Mt4 now below


the connection is ok, but the news does not load, I also contact to the broker but they said my mt4 is ok, my phone is also not updated the news


 
Henry Phuc:

My Mt4 now below


the connection is ok, but the news does not load, I also contact to the broker but they said my mt4 is ok, my phone is also not updated the news



I think - the news was loaded by the broker.
So, switch to the other broker (demo account) using same MT4 instance.

Example - I switched MT4 to the other broker's account - and I see the news (updated too):


So, it is related to the broker.

 

This information may help - 

------------

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:

This information may help - 

------------

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820



i try to change to mt5 and make the new demo account but it is the same, no news updated

 
Henry Phuc:


i try to change to mt5 and make the new demo account but it is the same, no news updated


About MT4 (this thread/issue was started with MT4, right?)

Change the broker's account using one same MT4 instance.
Same with MT5 - change the broker.
Because I think - this issue is related to the broker so change the broker.

Example with my Metatrader - MT4 - you can see how many brokers' accounts I have using for one MT4 - 


And this is my Metatrader 5 - I am using one MT5 for many brokers' accounts ... why? because every broker is having its own set of symbols ... example - one broker is having Brent Crude Oil to trade, the other broker is having Bitcoin/USD to trade, next broker is having US/EU/Australia/ Thailand/etc stocks to trade, and more ...
Same with news - in Russian language, in English language ...


You can try few brokers using my examples above, if it does not help so write to the service desk for advice.

 
Sergey Golubev:

About MT4 (this thread/issue was started with MT4, right?)

Change the broker's account using one same MT4 instance.
Same with MT5 - change the broker.
Because I think - this issue is related to the broker so change the broker.

Example with my Metatrader - MT4 - you can see how many brokers' accounts I have using for one MT4 - 


And this is my Metatrader 5 - I am using one MT5 for many brokers' accounts ... why? because every broker is having its own set of symbols ... example - one broker is having Brent Crude Oil to trade, the other broker is having Bitcoin/USD to trade, next broker is having US/EU/Australia/ Thailand/etc stocks to trade, and more ...
Same with news - in Russian language, in English language ...


You can try few brokers using my examples above, if it does not help so write to the service desk for advice.


I contact the support team but they can not solve this problem, I use Forex.com as the broker, maybe something wrong with their server, I still does not have any news,

 
Sergey Golubev:

I think - the news was loaded by the broker.
So, switch to the other broker (demo account) using same MT4 instance.

Example - I switched MT4 to the other broker's account - and I see the news (updated too):


So, it is related to the broker.


thank I try to change the broker and it work, thanks so much

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