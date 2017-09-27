MT4 news not loading
- what broker with the Reuters News In New feed mt4?
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- Help me on this
News tab in MT4?
I think - it is related to the broker. I mean: check your connection with the broker's server, and if everything is fine - write to the broker's support.
My Mt4 now below
the connection is ok, but the news does not load, I also contact to the broker but they said my mt4 is ok, my phone is also not updated the news
My Mt4 now below
the connection is ok, but the news does not load, I also contact to the broker but they said my mt4 is ok, my phone is also not updated the news
I think - the news was loaded by the broker.
So, switch to the other broker (demo account) using same MT4 instance.
Example - I switched MT4 to the other broker's account - and I see the news (updated too):
So, it is related to the broker.
This information may help -
------------
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
This information may help -
------------
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
i try to change to mt5 and make the new demo account but it is the same, no news updated
i try to change to mt5 and make the new demo account but it is the same, no news updated
About MT4 (this thread/issue was started with MT4, right?)
Change the broker's account using one same MT4 instance.
Same with MT5 - change the broker.
Because I think - this issue is related to the broker so change the broker.
Example with my Metatrader - MT4 - you can see how many brokers' accounts I have using for one MT4 -
And this is my Metatrader 5 - I am using one MT5 for many brokers' accounts ... why? because every broker is having its own set of symbols ... example - one broker is having Brent Crude Oil to trade, the other broker is having Bitcoin/USD to trade, next broker is having US/EU/Australia/ Thailand/etc stocks to trade, and more ...
Same with news - in Russian language, in English language ...
You can try few brokers using my examples above, if it does not help so write to the service desk for advice.
About MT4 (this thread/issue was started with MT4, right?)
Change the broker's account using one same MT4 instance.
Same with MT5 - change the broker.
Because I think - this issue is related to the broker so change the broker.
Example with my Metatrader - MT4 - you can see how many brokers' accounts I have using for one MT4 -
And this is my Metatrader 5 - I am using one MT5 for many brokers' accounts ... why? because every broker is having its own set of symbols ... example - one broker is having Brent Crude Oil to trade, the other broker is having Bitcoin/USD to trade, next broker is having US/EU/Australia/ Thailand/etc stocks to trade, and more ...
Same with news - in Russian language, in English language ...
You can try few brokers using my examples above, if it does not help so write to the service desk for advice.
I contact the support team but they can not solve this problem, I use Forex.com as the broker, maybe something wrong with their server, I still does not have any news,
I think - the news was loaded by the broker.
So, switch to the other broker (demo account) using same MT4 instance.
Example - I switched MT4 to the other broker's account - and I see the news (updated too):
So, it is related to the broker.
thank I try to change the broker and it work, thanks so much
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