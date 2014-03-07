How do I change server when connecting / setting up new demo account?
in Navigator - right mouse click on Accounts and open new account.
newdigital:
in Navigator - right mouse click on Accounts and open new account.
in Navigator - right mouse click on Accounts and open new account.
He can also have to add Metaquotes-Server ?
See documentation on How to open an account.
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Hi all
Any ideas what should I do when I want to open a new demo account ( preferably metaqoutes demo account ).When I downloaded MT5 from metaqoutes site and want to open demo account it automatiacally connects to forextime server with different symbols and strange executions.
Any suggestions?