How do I change server when connecting / setting up new demo account?

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Hi all

 

Any ideas what should I do when I want to open a new demo account (  preferably metaqoutes demo account ).When I downloaded MT5 from metaqoutes site and want to open demo account it automatiacally connects to forextime server with different symbols and strange executions.

Any suggestions?  

 
in Navigator - right mouse click on Accounts and open new account.
 
newdigital:
in Navigator - right mouse click on Accounts and open new account.

He can also have to add Metaquotes-Server ?

See documentation on How to open an account.

 

No matter what Iam doin...still just this server ..I try to add metaquotes demo..but still doesnt work..

Any suggestions? 

 

Even If I add metaquotes it wont let me connect.

 
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