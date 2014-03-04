Analyse Source-Code
It used 2 buffers, if value of buffer0 > value of buffer 1 you get a color, if buffer0 > buffer1 you get the other color.
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Hey there,
I got a little question, i am working with this indicator: MACD-2, here is a little screen:
I would like to know which is the current color, like:
This is the source code of the indicator:I dont know where to get the current color from..anybody could help?? Greetings!