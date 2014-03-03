MACD.2 - Check Cloud
nikoscher:Of course, why not.
Greetings!
Hey there, i got a little question to this:
Is is possible to check if the "cloud" turns from red to green and the other way around?
Greetings!
and could you explain how to do that??
Greetings!
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MACD-2.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2005, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.metaquotes.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2005, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.metaquotes.net" //--- indicator version #property version "1.00" //--- indicator description #property description "MACD-2" //--- drawing the indicator in a separate window #property indicator_separate_window //--- number of indicator buffers 4 #property indicator_buffers 4 //--- two plots are used #property indicator_plots 2 //+-----------------------------------+ //| Declaration of constants | //+-----------------------------------+ #define RESET 0 // a constant for returning the indicator recalculation command to the terminal //+-----------------------------------+ //| Parameters of indicator drawing | //+-----------------------------------+ //--- drawing the indicator as a colored cloud #property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING //--- the following colors are used as the indicator colors #property indicator_color1 clrLime,clrDeepPink //--- displaying the indicator label #property indicator_label1 "MACD_Cloud" //+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator 2 drawing parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ //--- drawing indicator as a four-color histogram #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM //--- colors of the five-color histogram are as follows #property indicator_color2 clrBrown,clrViolet,clrGray,clrDeepSkyBlue,clrBlue //--- indicator line is a solid one #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID //--- indicator line width is 2 #property indicator_width2 2 //--- displaying the indicator label #property indicator_label2 "MACD" //+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint FastMACD = 12; input uint SlowMACD = 26; input uint SignalMACD = 9; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE PriceMACD=PRICE_CLOSE; //+-----------------------------------+ //--- declaration of integer variables for the start of data calculation int min_rates_total; //--- declaration of dynamic arrays that will be used as indicator buffers double ExtABuffer[],ExtBBuffer[]; double IndBuffer[],ColorIndBuffer[]; //--- declaration of integer variables for the indicators handles int MACD_Handle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- initialization of variables of the start of data calculation min_rates_total=int(SignalMACD+MathMax(FastMACD,SlowMACD)); //--- getting the handle of iMACD MACD_Handle=iMACD(NULL,0,FastMACD,SlowMACD,SignalMACD,PriceMACD); if(MACD_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { Print(" Failed to get the handle of iMACD"); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- set dynamic array as an indicator buffer SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtABuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- indexing elements in the buffer as in timeseries ArraySetAsSeries(ExtABuffer,true); //--- set dynamic array as an indicator buffer SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtBBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- indexing elements in the buffer as in timeseries ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBBuffer,true); //--- set IndBuffer dynamic array as an indicator buffer SetIndexBuffer(2,IndBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- indexing elements in the buffer as in timeseries ArraySetAsSeries(IndBuffer,true); //--- setting a dynamic array as a color index buffer SetIndexBuffer(3,ColorIndBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- indexing elements in the buffer as in timeseries ArraySetAsSeries(ColorIndBuffer,true); //--- shifting the start of drawing of the indicator PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,min_rates_total); //--- shifting the start of drawing of the indicator PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,min_rates_total); //--- creation of the name to be displayed in a separate sub-window and in a pop up help IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"MACD-2"); //--- determining the accuracy of the indicator values IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0); //--- initialization end return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, // number of bars in history at the current tick const int prev_calculated,// amount of history in bars at the previous tick const datetime &Time[], const double &Open[], const double &High[], const double &Low[], const double &Close[], const long &Tick_Volume[], const long &Volume[], const int &Spread[]) { //--- checking if the number of bars is enough for the calculation if(BarsCalculated(MACD_Handle)<rates_total || rates_total<min_rates_total) return(RESET); //--- declarations of local variables int to_copy,limit; //--- calculation of the 'limit' starting index for the bars recalculation loop if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0)// Checking for the first start of the indicator calculation limit=rates_total-min_rates_total-1; // Starting index for calculation of all bars else limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; // starting index for calculation of new bars only to_copy=limit+1; //--- copy newly appeared data in the arrays if(CopyBuffer(MACD_Handle,MAIN_LINE,0,to_copy,ExtABuffer)<=0) return(RESET); if(CopyBuffer(MACD_Handle,SIGNAL_LINE,0,to_copy,ExtBBuffer)<=0) return(RESET); //--- main indicator calculation loop for(int bar=limit; bar>=0 && !IsStopped(); bar--) { ExtABuffer[bar]/=_Point; ExtBBuffer[bar]/=_Point; IndBuffer[bar]=3*(ExtABuffer[bar]-ExtBBuffer[bar]); } if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0) limit--; //--- Main loop of the Ind indicator coloring for(int bar=limit; bar>=0 && !IsStopped(); bar--) { int clr=2; if(IndBuffer[bar]>0) { if(IndBuffer[bar]>IndBuffer[bar+1]) clr=4; if(IndBuffer[bar]<IndBuffer[bar+1]) clr=3; } if(IndBuffer[bar]<0) { if(IndBuffer[bar]<IndBuffer[bar+1]) clr=0; if(IndBuffer[bar]>IndBuffer[bar+1]) clr=1; } ColorIndBuffer[bar]=clr; } //--- return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+this is the code, could you explain?
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Hey there, i got a little question to this:
Is is possible to check if the "cloud" turns from red to green and the other way around?
Greetings!