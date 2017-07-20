a little help please
One condition, set one buffer to zero and the other to one. Not two different conditions: if(condition1)... if(condition2) Buffer2... Not to High or Low.
whroeder1:
One condition, set one buffer to zero and the other to one. Not two different conditions: if(condition1)... if(condition2) Buffer2... Not to High or Low.
One condition, set one buffer to zero and the other to one. Not two different conditions: if(condition1)... if(condition2) Buffer2... Not to High or Low.
thank you i am gonna try this
i'll post the result here
whroeder1:
One condition, set one buffer to zero and the other to one. Not two different conditions: if(condition1)... if(condition2) Buffer2... Not to High or Low.
One condition, set one buffer to zero and the other to one. Not two different conditions: if(condition1)... if(condition2) Buffer2... Not to High or Low.
currently i am somewhat close to what i want it to be
here is what i did
{ if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation //Indicator Buffer 1 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, slow_EMA, macd_sma, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) > value //MACD > fixed value && iCCI(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Period1, PRICE_CLOSE, i) > value2 //Commodity Channel Index > fixed value ) { Buffer1[i] = Low[1]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick Low } else { Buffer1[i] = 0; } //Indicator Buffer 2 if(iMACD(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Fast_EMA, slow_EMA, macd_sma, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, i) < value3 //MACD < fixed value && iCCI(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, Period1, PRICE_CLOSE, i) < value4 //Commodity Channel Index < fixed value ) { Buffer2[i] = High[1]; //Set indicator value at Candlestick High } else { Buffer2[i] = 0; } } return(rates_total); }
but when i remove the high and low the histogram disappear
and when i replace it with open and close the histogram bars gets of different sizes
now how can i increase the size of green histogram bars , so that it could be of the same size as red?
sam016: but when i remove the high and low the histogram disappear
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whroeder1:
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thank you
its done
thanks for your help
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hello i am currently working on a system,
and i am trying to create a histogram like the one attached below
but what i currently have is this:
so a little help would be appreciated.
source code to my indicator is: