i cannot compile controls.mq5
Maybe you didn't miss an include file. But there are something wrong with your "Rect.mqh" file. The "CPoint" structure is defined in that file and doesn't need additional include file.
Could you copy and paste the first 40 lines of code of your "Rect.mqh" file? It is located at your "MQL5\Include\Controls" directory.
From the compilation errors, I found that your "Rect.mqh" file has one more line of code comparing with my file.
The definition of "CPoint" structure has been commented in your file.
//ALC //struct CPoint // { // int x; // horizontal coordinate // int y; // vertical coordinate // };
I don't know if you modified the "Rect.mqh" by yourself or my version of that file is not updated.
You may need to restore the definition of "CPoint" in the file or define the structure in your own code before including the standard controls files.
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hello
see title ...
i try to modify (examples)controls.mq5 in my own directory (robotB) but i can't : compile errors
i certainly forget an include but what ?
thank's