Indicator That Draws Horizontal lines at Zigzag Recent high and low

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Hello 
do anybidy know of an indicator that draws the Horizontal lines at the recent High and low of the zigzag indicator , but does not consider the leg of the zigzag untill and unless it has made a new high or low?
just like shown in the below image.


 
sanders:

Hello 
do anybidy know of an indicator that draws the Horizontal lines at the recent High and low of the zigzag indicator , but does not consider the leg of the zigzag untill and unless it has made a new high or low?
just like shown in the below image.



Hi,

I thought you can find it here 

Good luck.

 
Yohana Parmi:

Hi,

I thought you can find it here 

Good luck.


nope its not there 
before posting this thread i searched it  there but couldnt find it 
anyways thanks for your reply

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