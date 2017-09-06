Indicator That Draws Horizontal lines at Zigzag Recent high and low
sanders:
Hello
Hello
do anybidy know of an indicator that draws the Horizontal lines at the recent High and low of the zigzag indicator , but does not consider the leg of the zigzag untill and unless it has made a new high or low?
just like shown in the below image.
Hi,
I thought you can find it here
Good luck.
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Hello
do anybidy know of an indicator that draws the Horizontal lines at the recent High and low of the zigzag indicator , but does not consider the leg of the zigzag untill and unless it has made a new high or low?
just like shown in the below image.