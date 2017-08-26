What is a trend?
I wonder how many traders who know what a trend is, have the skills to profitably trade?
- HEDGING ? IF Yes why ? If No Why ?
- Copy Trade Concept
- Should I trade forex
Victor Ziborov:
I wonder how many traders who know what a trend is, have the skills to profitably trade?
I wonder how many traders who know what a trend is, have the skills to profitably trade?
These links may help:
http://www.investopedia.com/walkthrough/forex/beginner/level3/trend.aspx
http://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/05/050505.asp
https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2013/12/06/3_Steps_to_a_Forex_Trend_Trade.html
Chart Basics (Trends)
- www.investopedia.com
When a collection of data points are plotted on a chart, you may start seeing the general direction in which a currency paid is headed towards. In some cases, the trend is easily identified. For example, the chart clearly shows that the currency pair is rising over time: Therefore, more commonly, trends tend to operate in a series of...
Trend is my friend in whom I believe :)
Usually, who is smart enough in basic analysis (economic calendar) can expect the future trends/directions.
Note that you can get better view about trend in higher time frames like daily and/or weekly.
Not 1m or 5m
Mohammad Soubra:
Note that you can get better view about trend in higher time frames like daily and/or weekly.
Note that you can get better view about trend in higher time frames like daily and/or weekly.
Not 1m or 5m
Dear traders, please tell me, do you know how to recognize the trend reversal? How to distinguish the trend from reversal (from correction)? How do you practically do this?
When it makes a new low or a new high.
Also called a breakout.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register