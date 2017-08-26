What is a trend?

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I wonder how many traders who know what a trend is, have the skills to profitably trade?
 
Victor Ziborov:
I wonder how many traders who know what a trend is, have the skills to profitably trade?

These links may help:

http://www.investopedia.com/walkthrough/forex/beginner/level3/trend.aspx

http://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/05/050505.asp

https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2013/12/06/3_Steps_to_a_Forex_Trend_Trade.html



Chart Basics (Trends)
Chart Basics (Trends)
  • www.investopedia.com
When a collection of data points are plotted on a chart, you may start seeing the general direction in which a currency paid is headed towards. In some cases, the trend is easily identified. For example, the chart clearly shows that the currency pair is rising over time: Therefore, more commonly, trends tend to operate in a series of...
 

Trend is my friend in whom I believe :)

 

Usually, who is smart enough in basic analysis (economic calendar) can expect the future trends/directions.


 

In Addition,

Higher Lows & Lower Highs are telling the trend direction


 
Mohammad Soubra:

These links may help:

http://www.investopedia.com/walkthrough/forex/beginner/level3/trend.aspx

http://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/05/050505.asp

https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2013/12/06/3_Steps_to_a_Forex_Trend_Trade.html

Thank you, Mr Mohammad, now I will read these links. I hope that this reading will help me to learn how to make money on a trend.
 
Note that you can get better view about trend in higher time frames like daily and/or weekly.
Not 1m or 5m
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Note that you can get better view about trend in higher time frames like daily and/or weekly.
Not 1m or 5m

Dear traders, please tell me, do you know how to recognize the trend reversal? How to distinguish the trend from reversal (from correction)? How do you practically do this?

 

When it makes a new low or a new high.

Also called a breakout.

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