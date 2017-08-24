Issue with using VPS MT4
Hi everyone,
I am struggling to get the VPS on MT4 running properly. I have followed all the steps explained on various articles in mql5.
The problem is that after following the steps I should be seeing the following where it shows status is 'on':
And also this screen:
according to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994.
But the terminal journal shows in my case still: Virtual Hosing: xxxxx status is 'Started' and not 'On'.
Secondly the screen that I get when I click on details on the virtual host in MT4 is not the same as picture 2 but only shows the following:
Tried a lot of things, but can't figure it out.
Is there anyone who has a solution so I can start using the VPS?
Thank you!
Cheers
Try to right click on VPS and select: journal.
If you get a message like that: 2017.08.23 18:08:12.392 'xxxxxx': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to xxxxxxxxxx is x.xx ms
then your are OK.
Try to right click on VPS and select: journal.
If you get a message like that: 2017.08.23 18:08:12.392 'xxxxxx': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal enabled, last known ping to xxxxxxxxxx is x.xx ms
then your are OK.
That makes no difference unfortunately
If you feel something wrong so write to the service desk for example.
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Hi everyone,
I am struggling to get the VPS on MT4 running properly. I have followed all the steps explained on various articles in mql5.
The problem is that after following the steps I should be seeing the following where it shows status is 'on':
And also this screen:
according to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994.
But the terminal journal shows in my case still: Virtual Hosing: xxxxx status is 'Started' and not 'On'.
Secondly the screen that I get when I click on details on the virtual host in MT4 is not the same as picture 2 but only shows the following:
Tried a lot of things, but can't figure it out.
Is there anyone who has a solution so I can start using the VPS?
Thank you!
Cheers