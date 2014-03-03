different metatrader bug
Bonjour
J'ai 2 Metatraders sur mon Ordinateur et J'ai 1 indicateur Qui pneu la flèche Comme fractale
Quand je mets Les Deux Indicators Sur Les 2 Metatraders, ILS Tirent des Flèches un divers moments, Pourquoi?
C'EST exaclty le same code.
Différents brocker = différent strem de données et peut-être temps de serveur = différents calculs
ce qui peut expliquer.
ce qui concerne
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hello
i have 2 metatraders on my computer and i have 1 indicator which draw arrow like fractal
when i put the 2 indicators on the 2 metatraders , they draw arrows at different moment why?
this is exaclty the same code.
Each broker provides its own data, which can lead to different indicator's data.
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hello
i have 2 metatraders on my computer and i have 1 indicator which draw arrow like fractal
when i put the 2 indicators on the 2 metatraders , they draw arrows at different moment why?
this is exaclty the same code.