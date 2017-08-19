Before I go to the freelance service IS this possible?
Yes.
But why.
Yes.
But why.
Been doing some manually and well, at first test it's powerful if the reading is 70 for buy and 30 for sell.. Couple of thousand dollar days.
Might be worth doing so I don't have to look at the dailyfx charts all the time.
Nothing ventured, nothing gained.
Hi all I can't program to save my life so would like to know if this Ea/indicator is possible before I ask someone to program it me through the Freelance service.
A Multi RSI Indicator but taking RSI period 2 taken from the Heikin ashi candle and not the normal candle So it will look something like this.
Example from dailyFX
I don't need any help but is this possible to program for MT4
Thanks for any advice.
Neil
Hello,
Yes it is possible, please look at the screenshot:
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Hi all I can't program to save my life so would like to know if this Ea/indicator is possible before I ask someone to program it me through the Freelance service.
A Multi RSI Indicator but taking RSI period 2 taken from the Heikin ashi candle and not the normal candle So it will look something like this.
Example from dailyFX
I don't need any help but is this possible to program for MT4
Thanks for any advice.
Neil