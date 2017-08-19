Before I go to the freelance service IS this possible?

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Hi all I can't program to save my life so would like to know if this Ea/indicator is possible before I ask someone to program it me through the Freelance service.

A Multi RSI Indicator but taking RSI period 2 taken from the Heikin ashi candle and not the normal candle So it will look something like this.

Example from dailyFX

I don't need any help but is this possible to program for MT4

Thanks for any advice.

Neil

 

Yes.

But why.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Yes.

But why.


Been doing some manually and well, at first test it's powerful if the reading is 70 for buy and 30 for sell.. Couple of thousand dollar days.

Might be worth doing so I don't have to look at the dailyfx charts all the time.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained

 
Neil Groom:

Hi all I can't program to save my life so would like to know if this Ea/indicator is possible before I ask someone to program it me through the Freelance service.

A Multi RSI Indicator but taking RSI period 2 taken from the Heikin ashi candle and not the normal candle So it will look something like this.

Example from dailyFX

I don't need any help but is this possible to program for MT4

Thanks for any advice.

Neil


Hello,

Yes it is possible, please look at the screenshot:


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