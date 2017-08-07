Urgent help

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hello, please i need someone to help me to convert the attached MQL5 indicator to MQL4 indicator

waiting for your respond.

Thanks

Files:
kagionchart.mq5  13 kb
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Welcome,

  • Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky. Be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free).

Good luck. 

If it is "urgent" I suggest the Freelance section.
 
honest_knave:
If it is "urgent" I suggest the Freelance section.

in addition, hope the below market search could help


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