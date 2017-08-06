Cant download EA's
Pman85:
Hi,
I'm a new member here.
I'm running mac with XM's MT4 plattform. When trying to download a random EA here in the market section I get the alert window which says "Have you installed Meta trader 4?".
Whatever I do I cant obtain the files. What am I doing wrong?
Also is there any free EA's that work well?
Thanks guys, I'm new to this.
Please insure that you have logged in your account in meta trader from the "Tools - Options"
As ar as I know - the Market does not work on Mac:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
No tab signal and market, broker working fine
Aleksey Pak, 2015.06.16 14:36Unfortunatelly Wine doesn't support Market section.
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Hi,
I'm a new member here.
I'm running mac with XM's MT4 plattform. When trying to download a random EA here in the market section I get the alert window which says "Have you installed Meta trader 4?".
Whatever I do I cant obtain the files. What am I doing wrong?
Also is there any free EA's that work well?
Thanks guys, I'm new to this.