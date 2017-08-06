Cant download EA's

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Hi,


I'm a new member here.

I'm running mac with XM's MT4 plattform. When trying to download a random EA here in the market section I get the alert window which says "Have you installed Meta trader 4?".

Whatever I do I cant obtain the files. What am I doing wrong?

Also is there any free EA's that work well?

Thanks guys, I'm new to this.



 
Pman85:

Hi,


I'm a new member here.

I'm running mac with XM's MT4 plattform. When trying to download a random EA here in the market section I get the alert window which says "Have you installed Meta trader 4?".

Whatever I do I cant obtain the files. What am I doing wrong?

Also is there any free EA's that work well?

Thanks guys, I'm new to this.




Please insure that you have logged in your account in meta trader from the "Tools - Options"
 

As ar as I know - the Market does not work on Mac:

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