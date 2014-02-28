Help not working in new MQL
When I press F1 so I was informed that 'help' should be updated. I think - it is something with the connection to the server. We can try to do it later for example :
F1 works now - it was necessary to wait for some time.
It works.
Hi,
I recently installed the new build (610) of MetaTrader. When using the MetaEditor that comes with it I'm no longer able to obtain the help when I press the F1 key on any function.
I get the message "failed connect to www.mql5.com:80" in the journal
I'm behind a proxy, is it because of that ?
Any help appreciated.
PS. I still use the old build 509 in parallel and it works perfectly.
Hello,
This forum is about MT5/mql5, please post your question about MT4/mql4 on mql4.com forum.
Thank you for your message, you have more luck than me. When I select Help > Help topics, I still have the same error.
And it seems that there are nobody from metaquotes here that could give me an answer :(
Sorry for posting in the wrong forum, I will go to mql4.com
I was more lucky - it works for me. You can try later (it may be something with your connection for example)
=========
this your question is for mql4 forum sorry (angevoyageur is right)
Thank you for your message, you have more luck than me. When I select Help > Help topics, I still have the same error.
And it seems that there are nobody from metaquotes here that could give me an answer :(
Sorry for posting in the wrong forum, I will go to mql4.com
Thank for bringing to our attention this problem (reference to mql5.com from MetaEditor about page).
It's better for you to go to mql4.com forum as :
- They are more people who can answer you there.
- They are more people who can have similar problem and are interested in the solution there.
- A forum is not only to get help but to share with the community, mql4/MT4 community isn't the same as mql5/MT5 community.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I recently installed the new build (610) of MetaTrader. When using the MetaEditor that comes with it I'm no longer able to obtain the help when I press the F1 key on any function.
I get the message "failed connect to www.mql5.com:80" in the journal
I'm behind a proxy, is it because of that ?
Any help appreciated.
PS. I still use the old build 509 in parallel and it works perfectly.