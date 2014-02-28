Help not working in new MQL

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Hi,

 

I recently installed the new build (610) of MetaTrader. When using the MetaEditor that comes with it I'm no longer able to obtain the help when I press the F1 key on any function.

I get the message "failed connect to www.mql5.com:80" in the journal

I'm behind a proxy, is it because of that ?

 

Any help appreciated. 

 

PS. I still use the old build 509 in parallel and it works perfectly.

 

When I press F1 so I was informed that 'help' should be updated. I think - it is something with the connection to the server. We can try to do it later for example :


 

F1 works now - it was necessary to wait for some time.

It works.

 
broketrader:

Hi,

 

I recently installed the new build (610) of MetaTrader. When using the MetaEditor that comes with it I'm no longer able to obtain the help when I press the F1 key on any function.

I get the message "failed connect to www.mql5.com:80" in the journal

I'm behind a proxy, is it because of that ?

 

Any help appreciated. 

 

PS. I still use the old build 509 in parallel and it works perfectly.


Hello,

This forum is about MT5/mql5, please post your question about MT4/mql4 on mql4.com forum.

 

Thank you for your message, you have more luck than me. When I select Help > Help topics, I still have the same error.

And it seems that there are nobody from metaquotes here that could give me an answer :(

 

Sorry for posting in the wrong forum, I will go to mql4.com 

Files:
help-error.png  98 kb
 

I was more lucky - it works for me. You can try later (it may be something with your connection for example)

=========

this your question is for mql4 forum sorry (angevoyageur is right)

 
broketrader:

Thank you for your message, you have more luck than me. When I select Help > Help topics, I still have the same error.

And it seems that there are nobody from metaquotes here that could give me an answer :(

 

Sorry for posting in the wrong forum, I will go to mql4.com 

Thank for bringing to our attention this problem (reference to mql5.com from MetaEditor about page).

It's better for you to go to mql4.com forum as :

  • They are more people who can answer you there.
  • They are more people who can have similar problem and are interested in the solution there.
  • A forum is not only to get help but to share with the community, mql4/MT4 community isn't the same as mql5/MT5 community.
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