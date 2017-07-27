Help me, ObjectCreate with OBJ_HLINE

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Hi All,
I am newbie in MQL4,

I write the code like this :slight_smile:

double dHarga=iClose(NULL,PERIOD_D1,1);

string Rem,desc1;
Rem="test hline";
ObjectCreate(Rem,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0,0,0);
ObjectSet(Rem,OBJPROP_PRICE1,dHarga);

I got the correct value dHarga=1.16457.

But I confuse about the label which mt4 draws , the result is different. which is 1.16438.

I want to know the function which result 1.16438. I already try ObjectGetShiftByValue and ObjectGet without success.

I want to know how to get 1.16438.

Many thanks before

Hans
Files:
Clipboard01.jpg  116 kb
 

I don't know why, but hovering the mouse over an object to get the pop-up value often shows the wrong value.

However, retrieving the value with code will always return the correct value (1.16457)

 
Keith Watford:

I don't know why, but hovering the mouse over an object to get the pop-up value often shows the wrong value.

However, retrieving the value with code will always return the correct value (1.16457)

I see, maybe, it is bug in mt4 chart.

Thx for reply Keith Watford

 
Keith Watford: I don't know why, but hovering the mouse over an object to get the pop-up value often shows the wrong value.
What it shows is the price the mouse is pointing to, not the indicator or candle value.
 
whroeder1:
What it shows is the price the mouse is pointing to, not the indicator or candle value.

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Modify error 130 in small TimeFrame

Alain Verleyen, 2017.07.26 17:11

Please take into account my advice about using html table uselessly.


 
Keith Watford:

I don't know why, but hovering the mouse over an object to get the pop-up value often shows the wrong value.

However, retrieving the value with code will always return the correct value (1.16457)


whroeder1:
What it shows is the price the mouse is pointing to, not the indicator or candle value.

Not in my experience. Hover the mouse just above or just below a horizontal line and the pop up will show the same value even though the mouse is pointing at different values.

I don't know why you are referring to an indicator or candle value as this topic is discussing the value of a horizontal line.

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