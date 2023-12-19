How can I send multiple requests at the same time to the server .
How can I send multiple requests at the same time.
When we send multiple requests simultaneously, there are several milliseconds between requests.
What suggestion is there to eliminate the time difference request.
MT4 or MT5 ?
MT4: Use several EAs (or script), no other way.
MT5: Use asynchronous request, it's not at the same time but it's very fast.
MT4 or MT5 ?
MT4: Use several EAs (or script), no other way.
MT5: Use asynchronous request, it's not at the same time but it's very fast.
I copied all but error 4756.
Please learn to reference the documentation — Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings
ERR_TRADE_SEND_FAILED
4756
Trade request sending failed
10030
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_FILL
Invalid order filling type
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How can I send multiple requests at the same time.
When we send multiple requests simultaneously, there are several milliseconds between requests.
What suggestion is there to eliminate the time difference request.