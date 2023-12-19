How can I send multiple requests at the same time to the server .

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How can I send multiple requests at the same time.
When we send multiple requests simultaneously, there are several milliseconds between requests.
What suggestion is there to eliminate the time difference request.

 
Ali Poormomen:

How can I send multiple requests at the same time.
When we send multiple requests simultaneously, there are several milliseconds between requests.
What suggestion is there to eliminate the time difference request.

MT4 or MT5 ?

MT4: Use several EAs (or script), no other way.

MT5: Use asynchronous request, it's not at the same time but it's very fast.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

MT4 or MT5 ?

MT4: Use several EAs (or script), no other way.

MT5: Use asynchronous request, it's not at the same time but it's very fast.

I copied all but error 4756.

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@Nguyen Van Luong #: I copied all but error 4756.

Please learn to reference the documentation — Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings

ERR_TRADE_SEND_FAILED

4756

Trade request sending failed

10030

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_FILL

Invalid order filling type

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings
  • www.mql5.com
Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
Topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
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