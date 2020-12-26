Does any one have a market hour indicator like this one or similar?

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Does any one have a market hour indicator like this one or similar?

 

  • There are many market hour indicators in CodeBase (like the one on your image above and better one) - you can look at those free indicators using search here
  • As to the market so there are a lot of indicators there - you can check it by yourself here

So, no need to go to the other websites and promote them because we here are having much better tools (incl free tools) for example.

 
shermilden5000:



Does any one have a market hour indicator like this one or similar?


https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10086

Forex market session indicator
Forex market session indicator
  • votes: 6
  • 2011.01.21
  • OldZ
  • www.mql5.com
This indicator shows the session of the four major forex markets:Sydeny,Tokyo,London and New York. It is helpful for day trader.
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27771
Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0
Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0
  • www.mql5.com
The good old MT4 indicator! Now for MetaTrader 5.
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