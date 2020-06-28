Xard777 chart trading system - why is this Weekly and Day indicators are showing the same value? error?
shermilden5000: Please someone help me.
|No one can help you unless you provide the code.
Look at the W1 and D1 indicators. I thought it's just a coincidence, but, I looked at it for some time and both of the digits change to the same value. I mean when D1 has 6% the W1 is instantly get to 6% and when the digits go up, say 10% in D1, the W1 value goes to 10% instantly. I looked at other pairs as well, same scenario happens. seems like W1 is not working properly. It wasn't working that way before. Please someone help me.
MT4 desktop version
Broker - ICMarkets
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
why am I getting this? any suggestions are welcome
shermilden5000, 2017.07.18 10:50
I'm getting negative trades most of the time, above you can see it reaches negative 85 pips :(
This is xard777 system (attached) setup on MT4, broker ICMarkets, Demo account
my strategy, I wait for the blue or green rectangles (trading sessions) then I select about 8 pairs with high D.Avg, then I put sell trades when it says sell, buy trades when it says buy. But I'm always getting minus pips. What's wrong with my way of trading. Please correct me or tell me the correct way to trade with this system?
Hi shermilden5000,
I moved your post to this thread (please, do not create many posts with same issue).
============
Original thread related to this system is this one: Trading System by Xard777
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.12 08:41
Xard777 setup (this is the attachment from this post).
How to Install:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
poohguo, 2014.04.27 09:59
Instruction is in post #2482. Attached are indicators and templates.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
xard777, 2014.04.22 13:27
Right mouse click and hit refresh, see if that resolves the situation.
Xard777
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
poohguo, 2014.04.22 13:54
Yes, after refreshing couple of times, it became normal. Thanks !
Hi shermilden5000,
I moved your post to this thread (please, do not create many posts with same issue).
============
Original thread related to this system is this one: Trading System by Xard777
hi sergey,
it seems like that original thread is visited by no one since it has 385 pages, so I guess we need another new thread created by a moderator may be? or I can create one.
thanks
hi sergey,
it seems like that original thread is visited by no one since it has 385 pages, so I guess we need another new thread created by a moderator may be? or I can create one.
thanks
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Look at the W1 and D1 indicators. I thought it's just a coincidence, but, I looked at it for some time and both of the digits change to the same value. I mean when D1 has 6% the W1 is instantly get to 6% and when the digits go up, say 10% in D1, the W1 value goes to 10% instantly. I looked at other pairs as well, same scenario happens. seems like W1 is not working properly. It wasn't working that way before. Please someone help me.
MT4 desktop version
Broker - ICMarkets