max bars in chart
How to get number of max bars in chart? Chart Properties?https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_property
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties - Documentation on MQL5
kwang1:
How to get number of max bars in chart? Chart Properties?https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_property
How to get number of max bars in chart? Chart Properties?https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_property
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I wanna get that number through MQL5, could you help me?
kwang1:
I wanna get that number through MQL5, could you help me?
I wanna get that number through MQL5, could you help me?
Take a look at the terminal properties.
For instance, you can use:
Print("Max bars = "+IntegerToString(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS)));
Malacarne:Thank you very much...
Take a look at the terminal properties.
For instance, you can use:
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