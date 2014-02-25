max bars in chart

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How to get number of max bars in chart? Chart Properties?https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_property
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
kwang1:
How to get number of max bars in chart? Chart Properties?https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_property

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I wanna get that number through MQL5, could you help me?
 
kwang1:
I wanna get that number through MQL5, could you help me?

Take a look at the terminal properties.

For instance, you can use:

Print("Max bars = "+IntegerToString(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS)));
 
Malacarne:

Take a look at the terminal properties.

For instance, you can use:

Thank you very much...
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