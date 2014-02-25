Bull/Bear candle
You do not need indicators.
- open the chart
- right mouse click on the chart
- Properties (or F8)
- Colors
- Change 'Bar Up' to blue color, 'Bar Down' to red, 'Bull Candle' to blue, 'Bear Candle' to read
Thanks man,
I didnt specify what I mean. I need to know if an expert advisor can recognize if the candle will be bull or bear. I am sorry for confusion.
Thanks man,
I didnt specify what I mean. I need to know if an expert advisor can recognize if the candle will be bull or bear. I am sorry for confusion.
All an EA has to do is compare the Open and Close price . . . it's very simple.
Thanks man,
I didnt specify what I mean. I need to know if an expert advisor can recognize if the candle will be bull or bear. I am sorry for confusion.
Thanks man,
I didnt specify what I mean. I need to know if an expert advisor can recognize if the candle will be bull or bear. I am sorry for confusion.
GreenHorse04, you are never sure whether it will be (future) bull or bear, or even a Doji, and what you probably want is recognize if the forming (present) candle is bull or bear.
So, as RaptorUK stated, check forming candle is as simple as compare last Open and Close, since Close will change as forming candle changes.
You can try this code, for instance:
MqlRates rates[]; int copied=CopyRates(Symbol(),0,0,1,rates); if(copied>0) { if(rates[0].close<rates[0].open) Print("Forming a Bear"); else if(rates[0].close>rates[0].open) Print("Forming a Bull"); else Print("Forming a Doji"); } else Print("No history data for the symbol ",Symbol());
Figurelli: Thank you very much for sharing. I ll try that.
Doshur: Did you see those types of codes? Thanks
angevoyageur: You did understand it well. Thank you very much.
RaptorUK: Thank you for you answer.
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Hi everyone,
Guys do you know if there is indicator which can tell if candle will be bull or bear?
Thank you